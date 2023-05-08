Gas Prices Down Another 9 Cents Last Week

May 8, 2023

Florida gas prices declined for the second consecutive week. The state average declined 9 cents per gallon last week. Florida’s state average has now declined a total of 16 cents, since setting a new 2023 high of $3.72 per gallon on April 21st.

On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.56 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price in three weeks. In Escambia County, drivers paid an average of $3.22 a gallon. North Escambia stations were as low as $3.11 on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while the lowest price across the county was $2.92 at stations on Pensacola Boulevard, Nine MIle Road and Airport Boulevard.

“Florida gas prices should move even lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices are still coming back down from the spike caused by the flooding in South Florida. Additionally, the oil market suffered its third consecutive week of declines, which should apply more downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

