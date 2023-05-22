Gas Prices Decline As AAA Says 2.1 Million Floridians Prep For Memorial Day Road Trip

Florida gas prices are still declining as nearly 2.4 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA’s holiday travel forecast, more than 2.1 million Floridians will take a road trip.

Florida gas prices have declined 31 cents per gallon over the course of the past 30 days. During the past week alone, the state average declined 7 cents per gallon.

On Sunday, Florida drivers paid an average price of $3.41 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average was one of the lowest in the state at $3.21. In North Escambia, a low price of $3.12 could be found on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola, $2.91 was available at the warehouse clubs, and several other stations were below $3.

“It’s looking like Florida drivers will spend a dollar per gallon less for gasoline than they did last Memorial Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average should trickle even lower this week. However, even if pump prices do suddenly rise this week, it’s unlikely it’d be by a large enough margin that Floridians would change their plans, since most travel plans have already been finalized by now.”