FWC Law Enforcement Report: Turkey Out Of Season, Captive Racoon, Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement recently reported the following activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Specialist Allgood was conducting resource inspections when he observed a vessel with fishing rods returning to a boat ramp. While conducting a fisheries inspection on the vessel, Officer Allgood found the subject to be in possession of two greater amberjack during a closed season and one undersized gray triggerfish. Officer Allgood issued resource citations to the individual.

Investigator Livesay was on land patrol when he heard a shot near his location and found a vehicle parked on a small piece of private property that bordered a much larger tract of Gulf Power property. Investigator Livesay waited near the truck until a male dressed in camouflage exited the Gulf Power property. The individual claimed he was out for a walk and not hunting. Investigator Livesay did a quick search of the area and did not locate anything and released the individual. Because Investigator Livesay was confident the shot he heard came from the area, he continued to search for evidence with the help of Lieutenant Lambert and Officer Specialist Hahr. Investigator Livesay located a dead wild turkey hung in a tree along with a loaded shotgun and a camouflaged jacket on Gulf Power’s property not far from where the subject exited the woods. Investigator Livesay spoke to the subject who admitted to trespassing and killing the turkey out of season. Investigator Livesay issued the subject a notice to appear violation for killing the wild turkey out of season.

Officer Allgood received information regarding a raccoon being kept in captivity. Officer Allgood investigated and spoke to the owner of the residence and determined he didn’t have a permit to keep wildlife. Officer Allgood issued the appropriate citations and returned the raccoon to the wild.

Officers Allgood and Hahr conducted a resource inspection on a vessel with fishing rods at the Pensacola Pass. During their inspection, the officers located three gray triggerfish that appeared to be undersized. The officer measured the fish and determined they were all undersized. Resource citations were issued accordingly.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

FWC Aviation Pilot Tolbert developed information on a vehicle and individuals who were repeatedly trespassing in a closed area on the Eglin Reservation and possibly committing theft. Officer J. Mullins and Reserve Officer H. Jones contacted the subject’s vehicle and two subjects in a closed area on Eglin. They were each charged with entering a closed area and having no Eglin permits. Eglin officials charged them both with theft of government property and their vehicle was seized. They were also issued administrative notices not to return to Eglin under penalty of law. One of the individuals had an active warrant and was transported to Okaloosa County Jail.

Officer Corbin located an advertisement of personal watercraft for rent online in Navarre. Officer Corbin conducted a livery inspection at the residence/place of business. The livery did not display the proper boating safety signage, did not possess proper pre-ride/pre-rental forms, did not have a livery permit, and subjects had not taken the required boating safety course. The livery owner was issued notice to appear citations and warnings for various violations.

Officer Corbin observed a sign advertising pontoon boats and paddleboards for rent in Milton. Officer’s Matechik and Corbin conducted a livery inspection at the residence/place of business. The livery did not display the proper boating safety signage, did not possess proper pre-ride/pre-rental forms, and did not have a livery permit. In addition, the rental vessel registration was not properly displayed and the address on the registration had not been updated. The livery owner was issued a notice to appear citation and several warnings for the violations.

Officer Corbin was patrolling the Navarre Beach Causeway when he observed two subjects who had been fishing pack their gear in their vehicle and leave. One of the subjects was known to have a suspended/revoked fishing license and both subjects had suspended/revoked driver’s licenses. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was issued a notice to appear for driving on a suspended license. The other subject was cited for not having a fishing license and fishing on a suspended/revoked fishing license.

Officer Corbin received a complaint of a derelict vessel near a dock in Gulf Breeze. The dock owner advised the vessel had sunk a few years ago at the dock and the weather caused the vessel to move to its current location, approximately 30 feet from the dock. The vessel and owner of the vessel were identified. The vessel owner acknowledged his vessel sank and he never removed it from the water. The owner was issued a notice to appear citation for storing a derelict vessel on state waters.