FPL Seeks Slight Rate Decrease By July

Florida Power & Light customers could see a small decrease in their bills beginning in July.

The utility submitted a Florida Public Service Commission proposal on Friday seeking to reduce the fuel cost portion of bills by a total of $256 million reflecting continued downward revisions in projected natural gas costs for 2023 after last year’s high levels.

FPL customers in Northwest Florida using a 1,000 kilowatt hours average would see their bill drop from $158.86 in May to $154.91 in July. In the rest of the state, FPL customers will see their rates for 1,000-kilowatt hours drop from $139.95 to $136.

“This is more positive news for our customers,” said Armando Pimentel, president and CEO of FPL. “We know that every dollar counts for our customers, and we are pleased to propose another rate reduction.”