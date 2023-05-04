Four Injured In Davis Highway Crash; SUV Ends Up On Top Of Car

Four people were injured in a wreck on Davis Highway that ended with a SUV on top of a car.

The crash happened in front of HCA West Florida Hospital.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, including a Special Operations Team, responded to extricate the SUV driver. Due to the situation, the SUV was strapped to the vehicle below it and stabilized with stuts. ECFR said the extrication process took just 11 minutes.

Four people were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how the wreck happened.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.