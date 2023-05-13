‘Forcible Friday’ – Cantonment Firefighters Opening Doors That Don’t Want To Be Open

May 13, 2023

Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters are continually training.

It was “Forcible Friday” this week at the Cantonment Fire Station. Firefighters practiced their skills opening doors by force. The skill allows firefighters to make entry in a variety of situations, including fires and medical emergencies where the occupant can’t open the door.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

