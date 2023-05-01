Florida Gas Prices Move Lower Again

May 1, 2023

Florida gas prices are moving lower again, now that the fuel supplies have largely recovered from the record flooding that caused widespread outages in South Florida.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.65 cents per gallon. That’s 6 cents less than last week and 7 cents less than the 2023 high.

In Escambia County, gas prices average $3.31 a gallon. The low price in North Escambia Sunday night was $3.29 in the 2500 block of Highway 29. In Pensacola, a station in the 1700 block of Nine Mile Road was at $3.04.

“In addition to stabilizing fuel supplies in Florida, the fuel market has cooled off in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices are on a 2-week streak of declines which should enable gas prices to steadily decline through the week.”

