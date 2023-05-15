Florida Gas Prices Drop For The Third Consecutive Week

Florida gas prices dropped eight cents per gallon, last week. The state average has now declined three consecutive weeks, for a total discount of 24 cents per gallon, since mid-April.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.48 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since April 6.

In Escambia County, the average was $3.14. The North Escambia low was $3.05 at stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.91 at the warehouse clubs.

“Weakness in the oil market has contributed to the recent drop in gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That weakness has been driven by domestic economic concerns. Underwhelming Chinese economic indicators have also created uncertainty about global fuel demand. With continued volatility in the fuel market, it’s unclear whether this downward trend will continue in the lead-up to the busy Memorial Day travel weekend.”