Flomaton Man Charged With Trafficking Meth Into The Escambia, Florida Jail

May 21, 2023

A Flomaton man was charged with allegedly introducing a trafficking amount of meth into the Escambia County (FL) Jail.

Caleb Eli Turk, 31, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility.

Turk was arrested in Florida on an outstanding warrant from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. He was searched and transported by a Florida deputy to the jail in Pensacola.

The deputy notated that Turk was fidgeting on the left side of his body during the transport. At the jail, the deputy again asked if there was “anything on him”, but he replied “no”, according to an arrest report. A jail corrections officer found a plastic bag containing 21.4 grams of meth concealed in his waistband, the report states.

Turk’s bond on the Florida charges was set at $15,000. He remained in the Escambia County (FL) Jail awaiting extradition.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 