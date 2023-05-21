Flomaton Man Charged With Trafficking Meth Into The Escambia, Florida Jail

A Flomaton man was charged with allegedly introducing a trafficking amount of meth into the Escambia County (FL) Jail.

Caleb Eli Turk, 31, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility.

Turk was arrested in Florida on an outstanding warrant from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. He was searched and transported by a Florida deputy to the jail in Pensacola.

The deputy notated that Turk was fidgeting on the left side of his body during the transport. At the jail, the deputy again asked if there was “anything on him”, but he replied “no”, according to an arrest report. A jail corrections officer found a plastic bag containing 21.4 grams of meth concealed in his waistband, the report states.

Turk’s bond on the Florida charges was set at $15,000. He remained in the Escambia County (FL) Jail awaiting extradition.