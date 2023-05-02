Flomaton Man Charged With Trafficking Ecstasy In Escambia, Florida

A Flomaton man has been charged with drug trafficking in Escambia County, Florida, following a traffic stop.

Clifford Earl Williams, Jr., 36, was charged with first degree felony trafficking in phenethylamines (MDMA) 10 grams or more. MDMA is commonly known as ecstasy.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigator stopped a vehicle driven by Williams at New Warrington Road and Mobile Highway due to passenger seat belt violation and a cracked windshield blocking the driver’s view.

The deputy noted a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle and noted that Williams was “overly nervous to the point his hands, body and voice were trembling”. He consented to a vehicle search.

Deputies found a bag containing abou 11.3 grams of MDMA and a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue, according to an arrest report, and the passenger stated that he and Williams were smoking marijuana prior to the traffic stop.

Williams remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $50,000.