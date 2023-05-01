Fire Damages McDavid Mobile Home

May 1, 2023

The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to investigate a fire that damaged a home near McDavid Sunday afternoon.

The single-wide mobile home fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of South Century Boulevard, south of Bogia Road.

Firefighters reported a working fire upon arrival and were able to bring the fire under control quickly.

No one was at home at the time of the blaze. There was no immediate word on the cause.

The McDavid, Century, and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 