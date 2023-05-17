Federal Lawsuit Filed Against Escambia Schools Over Book Bans

Penguin Random House, the world’s largest trade book publisher, and PEN America, a “free expression organization”, have filed a federal lawsuit against the Escambia County School District over the removal of books from school libraries.

The lawsuit alleges Escambia County schools have violated the First Amendment by setting out to remove or restrict access to books discussing race, racism, and LGBTQ identities, against the recommendations of the district review committee charged with evaluating book challenges.

“Books have the capacity to change lives for the better, and students in particular deserve equitable access to a wide range of perspectives. Censorship, in the form of book bans like those enacted by Escambia County, are a direct threat to democracy and our constitutional rights,” said Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House. “We stand by our authors, their books, and the teachers, librarians, and parents who champion free expression. We are proud to join forces with our longtime partner PEN America.”

PEN American and Penguin Random House are joined by several authors in the suit, including Ashley Hope Pérez. She is author of Out of Darkness, one of the books restricted by the school district after a challenge was filed by Northview High School language arts teacher Vicki Baggett. Baggett objected to the book due to “graphic depictions of abuse and sexual scenes”.

“Young readers in Escambia schools and across the nation deserve a complete and honest education, one that provides them with full access in libraries to a wide range of literature that reflects varied viewpoints and that explores the diversity of human experiences,” said Pérez. “As a former public high school English teacher, I know firsthand how important libraries are. For many young people, if a book isn’t in their school library, it might as well not exist.”