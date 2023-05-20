Escambia Westgate School Class of 2023 Graduates (With Photo Gallery)
May 20, 2023
The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2023 graduated Friday.
Escambia Westgate school serves the needs of pre-K, elementary, middle and high school students with varying exceptionalities.
The Escambia Westgate Class of 2023 graduates were:
- Mark Adam Afflick
- Aishan Semaj Byrd
- Naszia Mallik Crenshaw
- Jaryn Erik Cunningham
- Marcellus Laboris Dortch
- Nevea Gabriel Guerrier
- Marius Lucion Hartley
- Aiden Caleb llano
- Stephen Richard Johnson
- Jaden Patrick Kelly
- Robert Keppler, Jr.
- Lamario Tyrese Lewis
- Aryauni Gloven Moultrie
- Robert Chase Provau
- Joel Lantrell Weathers
