Escambia Westgate School Class of 2023 Graduates (With Photo Gallery)

May 20, 2023

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2023 graduated Friday.

Escambia Westgate school serves the needs of pre-K, elementary, middle and high school students with varying exceptionalities.

The Escambia Westgate Class of 2023 graduates were:

  • Mark Adam Afflick
  • Aishan Semaj Byrd
  • Naszia Mallik Crenshaw
  • Jaryn Erik Cunningham
  • Marcellus Laboris Dortch
  • Nevea Gabriel Guerrier
  • Marius Lucion Hartley
  • Aiden Caleb llano
  • Stephen Richard Johnson
  • Jaden Patrick Kelly
  • Robert Keppler, Jr.
  • Lamario Tyrese Lewis
  • Aryauni Gloven Moultrie
  • Robert Chase Provau
  • Joel Lantrell Weathers

