Escambia Westgate School Class of 2023 Graduates (With Photo Gallery)

The Escambia Westgate School Class of 2023 graduated Friday.

Escambia Westgate school serves the needs of pre-K, elementary, middle and high school students with varying exceptionalities.

The Escambia Westgate Class of 2023 graduates were:

Mark Adam Afflick

Aishan Semaj Byrd

Naszia Mallik Crenshaw

Jaryn Erik Cunningham

Marcellus Laboris Dortch

Nevea Gabriel Guerrier

Marius Lucion Hartley

Aiden Caleb llano

Stephen Richard Johnson

Jaden Patrick Kelly

Robert Keppler, Jr.

Lamario Tyrese Lewis

Aryauni Gloven Moultrie

Robert Chase Provau

Joel Lantrell Weathers

