Escambia Schools Name Keith Leonard As Deputy Superintendent

The Escambia County School Board voted unanimously in an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to appoint Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Keith Leonard as interim superintendent.

Tim Smith’s contract as superintendent ends Wednesday after the board voted earlier this month to terminate him.

Leonard will serve as interim superintendent until June 30, 2024, unless that board terminates his contract earlier. The exact details of the contract are still being finalized; it will go before the board for approval in June.

Leonard told the board he is ready to get to work.

“We are going to give our students the best opportunity we can, and we are going to treat and support our employees every day like they are doing God’s work. You can rest assured of that,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do; we have a very diverse community, and all of their points are important and need to be listened to…Making certain that our students have the opportunity to be successful in life.”

“We are going to work on the foundation of the Escambia County School District. You can count on it now; you can count on it tomorrow,” Leonard said. “Thank you for the opportunity, and you’ll be proud of the work we do in the Escambia County School District.”

Leonard was a finalist for the appointed superintendent position that ultimately went to Smith. Multiple members of the public spoke in his favor Tuesday, while others voice support for Deputy Superintendent Sheena Payne and displeasure that she was seemingly passed over the job.

After a couple of hours of public comment at Tuesday’s meeting, Payne spoke to the board on her own behalf.

“We’ve got work to do. I can serve,” Payne said. “I’ll serve under Mr. Leonard. I’ll serve under whoever you put there.”

“God is holding us accountable for what we do from this day forward,” Payne said. She ended on a standing ovation by saying that the district must do things “on one accord”. She will remain in the deputy superintendent position.