Escambia Receives $500K Grant Toward Cantonment Community Center

Escambia County has received a half million dollar grant that will go toward a community center in Cantonment.

The county received a $500,000 Department of the Treasury RESTORE Act Grant. Thursday morning, the county commission voted to recognize the proceeds and appropriate the funds for the development of the “Cantonment Community Center Design Project”.

The money will be used for the planning, design and permitting of a community center. The community center will be located on county-owned property. It will be used as a workforce development and training center, adult education center, center for tutoring, senior citizens’ center, recreation center and as a housing assistance center.

The exact location for the community center has not yet been determined. District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said Thursday that he hopes that the location will be finalized in the next few weeks.

