Escambia Officials Say Social Media Threat Against School Is Not Credible

The Escambia County school district says a social media threat circulating on social media is not credible.

The message made a threat to “shoot up the school” Friday morning at 7:40 as the bell rings or during the school day and “everyone must DIE”. The message also threatened that it would “make history as the top school slaughter”. And it also suggested the presence of a bomb at the school. However, the message does not indicate any school or location; it only contains generalities.

A photograph of the message on a phone showed a send time of May 4 at 8:09 a.m.. The photo was further altered on social media questioning if the message might be related to Northview High School or other local schools.

The school system and law enforcement determined that the threat was not credible, and the message was circulating statewide.

“District administration and law enforcement have worked together to make sure this was not a credible threat to our schools, students, and staff,” Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith said in a call-out to parents. “In communication, with the Florida State Department of Education, we were also made aware that this same social media threat was made in several districts across the State of Florida.”

“We went to assure the public that the safety of our students and staff is always our first priority.”

Smith encouraged parents to monitor their student’s social media accounts, and he encouraged students to report any suspicious or dangerous online activity.