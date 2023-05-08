Escambia Fire Regional Training Facility In Gonzalez Gets $1 Million In Legislative Funding

The Florida Legislature has approved $1 million toward the Escambia County Regional Fire Regional Training Facility in Gonzalez.

The funds are the state’s 2023-24 budget, which has not yet been signed by the governor.

The facility will be located at the former Escambia Charter School at 319 90 & 9 Ranch Road, just behind Gonzalez Utilities on Old Chemstrand Road.

The project will include the construction of a live fire training building and remodeling of an existing building with classrooms at a kitchen.

“Activities will vary from classroom leadership settings to hands on practical exercises including live fire training, roof ventilation, search and victim removal, forcible entry, rope operations, and shoring. Additional training on the site will be driving, water supply, land navigation, and more. Partnerships with local and regional law enforcement departments would allow for building clearing, classroom classes, rope training, or any need that the design of the building would support; this would also be applicable for EMS in patient removal and emergency management in local disaster exercises,” according to a legislative funding request.

The county said implementing a fire training facility for ECFR will be instrumental in the success of the department and improving training needs. ECFR will be able to train career and volunteer firefighters faster and specifically to the standard operating guidelines and expectations.

The Escambia Charter School closed after 22 years at the end of the 2017-2018 school year due to declining enrollment.

Photos/map for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.