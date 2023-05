Escambia County Schools Volunteers Of The Year Named

The Escambia County School Board recently honored the Outstanding School Volunteers of the Year.

They are:

Outstanding Student Volunteer – Madison Noble, Kingsfield Elementary School

Outstanding Adult Volunteer – Breanna Parsons, Blue Angels Elementary School

Outstanding Senior Volunteer – Gwen Wright, Ensley Elementary School

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.