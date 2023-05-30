Escambia County Partnered With Northview FFA To Build Wetland Wood Duck Boxes

The Escambia County Natural Resource Conservation Division recently partnered with the Northview High School FFA Chapter to build wood duck boxes for wetland habitats across the county.

The division said wood duck boxes provide suitable nesting sites for wood ducks in urbanized areas and can help attract ducks to local wetlands. This first round will be placed at Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve, with more to come in the near future.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.