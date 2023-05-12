Escambia County Accounting Specialist Evelyn Rancifer Retires After 49 Years

Escambia County Accounting Specialist Evelyn Rancifer Retires has retired after 49 years of service. She last worked in the county’s engineering department.

Rancifer’s employment with Escambia County began on August 6, 1973, as a clerk typist in record indexing at the Escambia County Comptroller’s Office. She was quickly promoted to recording, then to accounts payable. She transferred to the engineering department in 1998 and served for over 20 years with various job duties. In the same time frame, she also worked at the Pensacola Bay Center (then the Pensacola Civic Center) as an usher, a ticket-taker and a supervisor.

This was actually the second time Rancifer retired from the county. She retired for the first time in August 2008 after 35 years, but returned for nearly another 15 years. Her second and final retirement was on her 73rd birthday, May 9, 2023.

As an engineering accounting specialist, she supported the day-to-day operations of engineering and other departments at the Central Office Complex by overseeing accounts payable. By focusing her attention on the details of invoices before sending them for payment, she has caught errors and saved the county significant sums of money over the years.

Over her tenure with the county, Rancifer has received multiple Employee of the Month awards and was named Employee of the Year in 2001.

“What an honor to celebrate a woman I have looked up to my entire life,” said Escambia County District 3 Commissioner and Chairman Lumon May. “Evelyn’s impact on my life and the life of others will never be forgotten. Evelyn is the true epitome of a public servant, and Escambia County was blessed to have her for so many years. Evelyn, we wish you the best in your retirement and thank you for your dedicated service to our community.”

“We will sorely miss Evelyn,” said Escambia County Director of Engineering and County Engineer Joy Blackmon, P.E. “She is our longest-tenured county employee of nearly 50 years! We are so grateful to have served alongside her. While her work ethic is beyond reproach and her ability is phenomenal, she brings a sparkle to every day with her sweet nature and playful sense of humor. We love you, Evelyn. Enjoy your retirement3″