Elderly Van Driver Crashes Into Helicopter Outside Local Hospital

May 17, 2023

An elderly Escambia County driver crashed into a medical helicopter at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The Shandscair 6 medical helicopter had just landed on the ground-level helipad at Sacred Heart Hospital. After shutting down the helicopter, the flight crew transferred their trauma patient into the hospital.

A short time later, an 82-year old man was attempting to find a parking space outside the hospital and drove onto the restricted helipad.

As he attempted to circle the helicopter, the driver’s van collided with the helicopter’s tail rotor, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

“The helicopter was inspected before further flight,” FHP said.

There were no injuries.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 