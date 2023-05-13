ECUA Residential Recycling Still On Hold, But A Return Date Is Planned

Residential recycling collections have headed into the landfill for the past month, but ECUA has announced a plan to return to full recycling operation.

ECUA’s recycling facility closed for residential mixed use recycling on April 14 due to what ECUA said was a “staff turnover” and downtime to hire and train employees for the Materials Recycling Facility (MRF).

Friday, ECUA said they expect a soft start for the facility the week of May 22 and a return to full operations on June 12.

“Our customers are encouraged to continue to separate and keep good recycling habits, which will help to promote a successful soft-start,” ECUA Public Information Office Nathalie Bowers said.

The MRF continued to receive and process source-separated recyclables, primarily cardboard. Mixed recyclables such as those collected from residences at the curb cannot be processed safely and effectively until the facility is again operational and fully staffed.

ECUA also took advantage of the downtime for maintenance and certain process modifications to improve future plant functionality. These include: