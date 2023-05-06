ECUA Holds Groundbreaking For Elvin McCorvey Memorial Well

ECUA marked the development of a new water supply point Thursday with a groundbreaking and renaming ceremony, which will honor past ECUA Board member, Elvin McCorvey.

McCorvey’s family, fraternity brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., and ECUA representatives gathered at the site of the future well to honor McCorvey’s memory and officially dedicate this project as the Elvin McCorvey Memorial Well.

A graduate of Florida A&M University, McCorvey earned a degree in political science and a master’s degree in educational leadership, which led to a long and meaningful career with the Escambia County School District where he was the first African-American teacher at Workman Middle School. He later served the ECSD as an assistant principal at Woodham High School and as a principal at Wedgewood and Workman middle schools and Washington High School. McCorvey was also director of staff development at the school district, where he was responsible for the recruitment and retention of teachers while also overseeing the Principals’ Pool.

Larry Williams, current ECUA board member for district 3, spoke about McCorvey’s passion and contributions to his community.

“Mr. McCorvey did so much for so many in public, as well as personally. It is indeed an honor to commemorate his life of service to Escambia County and particularly district three,” Williams said.

ECUA’s West Well Water Treatment Facility has served its surrounding community reliably for 75 years and is currently located 1420 West. Cervantes Street, several blocks away from the existing elevated storage tank that supplies potable water to area residents. The well was scheduled for an overhaul but its existing site is too small for the needed replacement facility.

An opportunity arose for ECUA to purchase the property adjacent to the nearby West Tank at 1313 West Gonzalez Street and consolidate the well and storage tank facilities onto one site. This project provides the opportunity for a new water treatment facility that will include a granular activated carbon (GAC) filtration system as well as a new, three million gallon ground storage tank to replace the current elevated half million gallon tank to meet future needs.

The multi-phased project is expected to be completed in approximately 24 months at an estimated cost of $12 million.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.