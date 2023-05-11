Driver And Passenger Now Charged After Police Chase Reaching 110 MPH, Chemstrand Crash

A high speed police chase reaching 110 mph ended with a crash into a power pole in Cantonment Monday, and now both the driver and passenger are facing multiple charges.

The driver, Winston Joseph Nobles, age 37 of Cantonment, was charged with fleeing and eluding with disregard to safety and causing injury, grand theft of a firearm, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed burglary, criminal mischief property damage and petit theft. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond due to a bond revocation in another case.

The passenger, Christopher Wayne Holt, age 42 of Cantonment, was charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of burglary tools with intent to use, grand theft of a motor vehicle, armed burglary, criminal mischief property damage and petit theft. He was released from jail Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.

Shortly after a black 2006 Toyota Avalon was reported stolen Monday in Pensacola, an Escambia County deputy spotted the vehicle at 2:56 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop as the driver turned from Pensacola Boulevard onto Hannah Street. The pursuit continued onto East Ensley Street and then northbound on Chemstrand Road. After running a red traffic light at Nine Mile Road, the vehicle continued northbound on Chemstrand Road, reaching 110 mph with the vehicle pulling away from the deputy.

The deputy observed Nobles lose control and crash into a power pole and a large sign at a Cumberland Farms convenience store. Holt was trapped in the passenger seat following the wreck, and Nobles had fled, according to an arrest report. Nobles was located with obvious injuries on the front porch of a home just over a block away in the 3200 block of Moss Point Lane, according to an arrest report.

Pensacola Police also responded and took possession of the vehicle.

About 1,000 Florida Power & Light customers lost power as a result of downed power lines.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.