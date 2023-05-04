District Championships On The Line Tonight For Tate Baseball, Northview Baseball And Softball
District championships are on the line tonight for Tate baseball, Northview baseball and Northview softball.
1A District 1 Softball
In 1A District 1 softball defending state champions No. 1 Jay (13-11) will take on No. 1 Northview (14-11) at 7 p.m. at Northview High School. In previous meetings this year, Jay defeated Northview 4-3 and 10-0.
1A District 1 Baseball
In 1A District 1 baseball, No. 1 Northview (16-6) will visit No. 2 Jay (16-10) at 7 p.m. During the regular season Northview beat Jay 9-2 and 5-1.
6A District 1 Baseball
In 6A District 1 baseball. No. 3 Tate (18-6) will be at No 1 Pace (23-2) at 7 .m. In regular season place, the Patriots have topped the Aggies twice, 5-2, 5-3.
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
