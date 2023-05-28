District 1 Commissioner Bergosh To Discuss Beulah Master Plan, OLF-8 At Town Hall

May 28, 2023

Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will hold a town hall early next month in Beulah.

Bergosh is expected to address the Beulah Master Plan and upcoming development of OLF-8. Commissioner

He will also utilize “agree” or “disagree” cards so residents can answer questions posed during the town hall. Comment cards will be available for county staff to address residents’ concerns.

The town hall will take place June 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Beulah Middle School, 6001 West Nine Mile Road.

