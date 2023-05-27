DeSantis Awards $2.6 Million To EREC’s North Escambia, Santa Rosa Fiber Broadband Project

Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over $2.6 million in funding for rural fiber internet in northern Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The $2,615,434.62 for Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s broadband project was awarded through the Broadband Opportunity Program to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s unserved communities.

According to the state, the award will specifically add 1,015 miles of fiber optic cable to provide 1,193 unserved locations in and around Walnut Hill, Jay, Pine Level, Berrydale, Brownsdale, Dixonville, Mount Carmel, Munson, Springhill, and Whitfield.

The preliminary stages of a fiber buildout are currently underway in North Escambia, and about a month ago the member owned cooperative announced that their high speed internet service is also coming to Santa Rosa County.

The project across both counties is projected to cost $36 million and will include availability across the entire EREC electrical service area.

In March, the Escambia County Commission voted to contribute $6.3 million from American Rescue Plan funds toward a network that will span approximately 600 miles of fiber in Escambia County, reaching over 4,000 EREC member locations.

The network is expected to be complete in Escambia County by mid-2024, with initial service availability targeted as early as the third quarter of 2023.

DeSantis announced a total of $60 million in awards Friday to support 22 broadband projects in 19 Florida counties, impacting nearly 58,000 locations. That brings the total to more than $226 million that has been awarded to expand broadband Internet access across the state, helping to connect more than 250,000 homes and businesses.

“This $60 million in awards brings our total investment in broadband to more than $226 million to expand broadband Internet access in Florida’s under connected communities,” said DeSantis. “With this investment, we are connecting more than 250,000 unserved homes and businesses and expanding opportunities in rural communities.”

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Floridians won’t need to leave their hometowns to access education, healthcare, and business resources due to lack of broadband Internet access,” said Department of Economic Opportunity Acting Secretary, Meredith Ivey. “Small and rural communities across the state will be able to connect to fast, reliable broadband Internet at their home or business and can take advantage of the opportunities that accompany broadband Internet connectivity.”