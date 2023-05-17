Defending State Champions Jay Defeat Northview For Regional Title (With Gallery)

The defending 1A state champion Jay Royals are headed back to the final four.

The Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 8-3 Tuesday night in Jay.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The Royals were first on the board with a solo homer from Ella Nelson, who went 3-3 to lead at bat.

Jenna Toups went seven innings for Jay, giving up three runs and nine hits while striking out three.

Jamison Gilman and Aubrey Stuckey threw three innings each for the Chiefs. Mary-Clayton Dawson went 3-4 to lead Northview at the plate.

Northview’s season (15-13) ended in the top eight in the state. The Royals ( 16-11) will move to the state semifinals at Legends Way Ball Fields in Clermont on May 22 against Liberty County (19-8).

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.