Defending State Champion Jay Falls To Branford In 1A Final Four

The defending 1A station champion Jay Lady Royals fell 2-1 to Branford Buccaneers Monday in the Final Four in Clermont.

Jenna Toups surrendered two runs and five hits over six innings while walking one and striking out four.

Brett Watson led Jay at the plate, going 2-3. Caitlyn Gavin and Brooklyn Sorrells also added a hit each for the Royals.

Branford (25-4) moves on to the 1A state championship game tomorrow afternoon.. The Royals finished their season at 16-12.

