Defending 1A State Champs Jay Defeats Northview For District Title (With Gallery)

The defending 1A state champion Jay Royals defeated Northview 13-3 Thursday night to claim the 1A District 1 Softball title.

The Royals took an early 6-0 lead in the first before added four more runs in the second. After a scoreless third, the Chiefs mounted a comeback attempt with three runs in top of the fourth, but Jay answered with three more runs of their own.

For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.

Jenna Toups went for five in the circle for Jay, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out four and walking three.

Emma Gilmore led off in for Northview, allowing three runs. Aubrey Stuckey pitched the final four, surrendering seven hits and 10 runs while striking out two and walking six.

At the plate, Kaylee Gilbreath led the Royals going 3-3, and Brooklyn Sorrels went 2-3. Caitlyn Gavin, Carleigh Baker and Ella Nelson each had one hit.

Chloe Ragsdale went 2-2 for the Chiefs. Gilmore and Allison Flowers added one hit each

Both teams move into regionals next week.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.