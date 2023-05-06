Cox Recognizes Inspirational Student Heroes

At the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards this week, Cox Communications recognized 54 students who have overcome extreme hardships in their lives.

“Every year, these students remind us how difficult life can be, but our response to those adversity is what really matters,” said Cox Gulf Coast market vice president David Deliman. “These students have faced these hardships while still inspiring others around them on a daily basis. They are true heroes and deserve their time in the spotlight.”

“We are, as usual, honored to work with Cox Communications in honoring these deserving students,” said Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. “Their stories are truly inspiring, and we are proud to call each and every one of them members of our ECPS family.”

The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a positive attitude and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.

During the event, Cox presented the students with a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor. The students were also presented with certificates of achievement from Congressman Matt Gaetz, State Senator Doug Broxson and State Representatives Michelle Salzman and Alex Andrade. They also received congratulatory letters from United States Senator Rick Scott, United States Senator Marco Rubio, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender presented a proclamation from the Board of County Commissioners, celebrating the students for their achievements overcoming obstacles.

Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes for 2023 are:

AK Suter Elementary School – Audric Page

Bellview Elementary School – Aiden Wetter

Bellview Middle School – Harmoni Ford

Beulah Academy of Science – Kailee Miller

Beulah Elementary School – Lane Day

Beulah Middle School – William McShane

Blue Angels Elementary School – Thomas Gutierrez

Bratt Elementary School – Calee Satterwhite

Brentwood Elementary School – Jace Beam

Brown Barge Middle School – Paarth Vaidya

Byrneville Elementary School – Jayden Carter

CA Weis Elementary School – Tre’asure Rigsby

Cordova Park Elementary School – Maddy Bevzyuk

Ensley Elementary School – Cindy Le

Ernest Ward Middle School – Cade Carnley

Escambia High School – Logan Ming

Escambia Westgate Center – Troy Tanner

Ferry Pass Elementary School – Dukayla Palmer

Ferry Pass Middle School – Brooks Sun

Global Learning Academy – Junior Lopez

Hellen Caro Elementary School – Jordan Edmerson

Holm Elementary School – Tia Grant

Hope Horizon – Elementary – Jaxson Rosales

Hope Horizon – Secondary – January Calligan

Jim Allen Elementary School – Zariah Bradley

Jim Bailey Middle School – Miranda Gibson

Kingsfield Elementary School – Danielle Reisnour

Lincoln Park Elementary – Gia-Paige Dorah

Lipscomb Elementary School – Shamir Smith

Longleaf Elementary School – Zoey Allen

McArthur Elementary School – Ada Virtue

Molino Park Elementary – Prestyn Harvell

Montclair Elementary School – Johnnie Graphenreid

Myrtle Grove Elementary – Lakota Little

N.B. Cook Elementary School – Kiyan Gregory

Navy Point Elementary School – Samiaya Edwards

Northview High School – Jamie Gruenwald

Oakcrest Elementary School – Aida Mexicano Mora

OJ Semmes Elementary School – Varian Major

Pensacola High School – Madeleine Ritz

Pine Forest High School – Joseph Hernandez

Pine Meadow Elementary School – Annie Mathis

Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Jaceyon Pittman

Ransom Middle School – Elizabeth Burdeaux

Scenic Heights Elementary School – Evie Woodruff

Sherwood Elementary School – Quinntyn Goodson

Success Academy – Billy Landreth

Tate High School – Brianna Lynn White

Warrington Elementary School – Nate Barker-Richter

Warrington Middle School – April Bessent

Washington High School – Nic Hrabak

West Florida High School – Jansen Hosman

West Pensacola Elementary School – Hunter Linebaugh

Workman Middle School – Carson Kirton

The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program began 30 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. The program has spread to other Cox markets in the Southeast Region. To date, Cox has recognized nearly 4,700 students from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Macon, Georgia.