Cox Recognizes Inspirational Student Heroes
May 6, 2023
At the annual Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards this week, Cox Communications recognized 54 students who have overcome extreme hardships in their lives.
“Every year, these students remind us how difficult life can be, but our response to those adversity is what really matters,” said Cox Gulf Coast market vice president David Deliman. “These students have faced these hardships while still inspiring others around them on a daily basis. They are true heroes and deserve their time in the spotlight.”
“We are, as usual, honored to work with Cox Communications in honoring these deserving students,” said Escambia County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. “Their stories are truly inspiring, and we are proud to call each and every one of them members of our ECPS family.”
The students were chosen by a committee of leaders at their school, due to their resilience in the face of adversity. Whether they have overcome a loss of a family member, medical issue, difficult family situation or other hardship, they did so with a positive attitude and continued to encourage and inspire others around them.
During the event, Cox presented the students with a personalized engraved medallion and certificates of honor. The students were also presented with certificates of achievement from Congressman Matt Gaetz, State Senator Doug Broxson and State Representatives Michelle Salzman and Alex Andrade. They also received congratulatory letters from United States Senator Rick Scott, United States Senator Marco Rubio, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender presented a proclamation from the Board of County Commissioners, celebrating the students for their achievements overcoming obstacles.
Escambia County’s Cox Inspirational Student Heroes for 2023 are:
- AK Suter Elementary School – Audric Page
- Bellview Elementary School – Aiden Wetter
- Bellview Middle School – Harmoni Ford
- Beulah Academy of Science – Kailee Miller
- Beulah Elementary School – Lane Day
- Beulah Middle School – William McShane
- Blue Angels Elementary School – Thomas Gutierrez
- Bratt Elementary School – Calee Satterwhite
- Brentwood Elementary School – Jace Beam
- Brown Barge Middle School – Paarth Vaidya
- Byrneville Elementary School – Jayden Carter
- CA Weis Elementary School – Tre’asure Rigsby
- Cordova Park Elementary School – Maddy Bevzyuk
- Ensley Elementary School – Cindy Le
- Ernest Ward Middle School – Cade Carnley
- Escambia High School – Logan Ming
- Escambia Westgate Center – Troy Tanner
- Ferry Pass Elementary School – Dukayla Palmer
- Ferry Pass Middle School – Brooks Sun
- Global Learning Academy – Junior Lopez
- Hellen Caro Elementary School – Jordan Edmerson
- Holm Elementary School – Tia Grant
- Hope Horizon – Elementary – Jaxson Rosales
- Hope Horizon – Secondary – January Calligan
- Jim Allen Elementary School – Zariah Bradley
- Jim Bailey Middle School – Miranda Gibson
- Kingsfield Elementary School – Danielle Reisnour
- Lincoln Park Elementary – Gia-Paige Dorah
- Lipscomb Elementary School – Shamir Smith
- Longleaf Elementary School – Zoey Allen
- McArthur Elementary School – Ada Virtue
- Molino Park Elementary – Prestyn Harvell
- Montclair Elementary School – Johnnie Graphenreid
- Myrtle Grove Elementary – Lakota Little
- N.B. Cook Elementary School – Kiyan Gregory
- Navy Point Elementary School – Samiaya Edwards
- Northview High School – Jamie Gruenwald
- Oakcrest Elementary School – Aida Mexicano Mora
- OJ Semmes Elementary School – Varian Major
- Pensacola High School – Madeleine Ritz
- Pine Forest High School – Joseph Hernandez
- Pine Meadow Elementary School – Annie Mathis
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School – Jaceyon Pittman
- Ransom Middle School – Elizabeth Burdeaux
- Scenic Heights Elementary School – Evie Woodruff
- Sherwood Elementary School – Quinntyn Goodson
- Success Academy – Billy Landreth
- Tate High School – Brianna Lynn White
- Warrington Elementary School – Nate Barker-Richter
- Warrington Middle School – April Bessent
- Washington High School – Nic Hrabak
- West Florida High School – Jansen Hosman
- West Pensacola Elementary School – Hunter Linebaugh
- Workman Middle School – Carson Kirton
The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awards program began 30 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. The program has spread to other Cox markets in the Southeast Region. To date, Cox has recognized nearly 4,700 students from Lafayette, Louisiana, to Macon, Georgia.
