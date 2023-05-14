County Awards Contract For Hurricane Sally Brickyard Road Repairs

Using FEMA Hurricane Sally recovery funds, Escambia County has approved an engineering design contract for Brickyard Road repairs and improvements.

The contact was awarded to Sigma Consulting Group for $157,890 to develop the construction plans, including the design to repair existing culvert pipe running underneath Brickyard Road and the existing headwall, and repair and replacement of the existing road and outfall system.

The intent of Escambia County is to replace, in kind, the culvert running underneath Brickyard Road, repair or replace the existing headwall that is the outfall for the pond, reconstruct the existing road, and provide improvements to the drainage of the existing pond and the adjacent drainage system.

The estimated construction contract price for the project is $934,000. The construction contract won’t be put out for bids or awarded until after the engineering work is completed.

Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores on September 16, 2020.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.