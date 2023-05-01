Contractor Matt Banks Jailed To Await Trial After Bond Revoked

Embattled local contractor Matthew Scott Banks is back in the Escambia County Jail, this time without bond to await trial.

Escambia County John Simon ruled that Banks, 39,violated the terms of his pretrial release by committing new offenses of workers compensation fraud and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The ruling came in a case involving an August 2022 arrest on a third degree felony charge of contractor fail to refund filed by the Pensacola Police Department. He was released on bond at that time.

Then, in April 2023, a grand jury indicted Banks for racketeering, aggravated white collar crime, organized fraud, and tampering with evidence. The first three counts are first degree felonies and are each punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and the fourth count is punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was released from jail on a $150,000 bond just nine minutes after his arrest. Last week, Judge Simon ruled the additional charges in the indictment violated his terms of release in the 2022 case.

“Matthew Banks, a local contractor, personally and through his business Banks Construction, engaged in a pattern of criminal activity and stole over $5 million in funds, materials and services from more than 150 victims.,” ” State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said after the indictment.

“The defendant, in this case, has been charged and will be brought to justice for exploiting innocent victims who were trying to improve their lives for his personal gain,” said Madden. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold him accountable for taking advantage of people by stealing their money and robbing them of trust in businesses. This arrest proves he is not representative of our many reputable contractors.”

The second case was investigated by the Office of State Attorney Division of Investigations, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Department of Agriculture, and the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Investigative and Forensic Services.

Banks’ next scheduled court appearance is in July.