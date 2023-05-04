Charlie S. Thompson Jr.

May 4, 2023

Charlie S. Thompson Jr., 76, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on April 27, 2023. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 8, 1947 to Charlie S. Thompson Sr. and Catherine Carter Thompson Keith.

Charlie worked as an educator for the Escambia County School System for 34 years as a teacher and guidance counselor for Pine Forest High School and Tate High school.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie S. Thompson Sr.; mother, Catherine Carter Thompson Keith; sister, Deborah Sue Thompson; and son, Scott Joseph Thompson.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Hendricks Thompson; daughter, Jacki Michelle Thompson Larson; son, Jason Stephen Thompson; grandsons, Justin D. Houghtaling Thompson, Noah Stephen Thompson; and Owen Michael Thompson; granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Larson; and numerous nieces and other family members.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 