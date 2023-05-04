Charlie S. Thompson Jr.

Charlie S. Thompson Jr., 76, of Pensacola, Florida, passed away on April 27, 2023. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 8, 1947 to Charlie S. Thompson Sr. and Catherine Carter Thompson Keith.

Charlie worked as an educator for the Escambia County School System for 34 years as a teacher and guidance counselor for Pine Forest High School and Tate High school.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charlie S. Thompson Sr.; mother, Catherine Carter Thompson Keith; sister, Deborah Sue Thompson; and son, Scott Joseph Thompson.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Hendricks Thompson; daughter, Jacki Michelle Thompson Larson; son, Jason Stephen Thompson; grandsons, Justin D. Houghtaling Thompson, Noah Stephen Thompson; and Owen Michael Thompson; granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Larson; and numerous nieces and other family members.