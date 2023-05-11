Cantonment Woman Charged With Fraud

A Cantonment woman is facing charges for allegedly using a debit card without permission.

Camie Denean Linton, 40, was charged with felony credit card fraud and misdemeanor petit theft.

The victim told deputies that Linton, described as her boyfriend’s cousin, took a total of $652.10. The charges included an inmate phone account, “Cash App Camie L” and Whataburger, The victim stated that she had denied Linton’s request to use her debit card to put money on the jail account.

She was released from jail on a $6,000 bond.