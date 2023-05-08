Cantonment Man Leads Deputies On Chase, Crashes Into Power Pole

An early morning police chase ended when the suspect crashed a stolen vehicle into a power pole in Cantonment on Monday.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted 37-year old Winston Joseph Nobles of Cantonment driving a stolen vehicle on Pensacola Boulevard and Hannah Street in Ensley. He fled, with deputies giving chase.

During the chase, Nobles crashed the vehicle into the utility pole and a convenience store sign at Chemstrand and Kingsfield roads about 3:15 a.m.

The vehicle was stolen during an armed burglary inside the Pensacola city limits, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said they had to extricate a passenger following the crash. Nobles and the passenger were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Nobles was released from the hospital and booked into the Escambia County Jail at 9:17 a.m. on a felony charge of fleeing and eluding with disregard to safety and causing injury. He was being held without bond due to a bond revocation in another case.

Nobles is expected to face more charges from the Pensacola Police Department for the armed burglary and vehicle theft.

About 1,000 Florida Power & Light customers lost power as a result of downed power lines.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.