Cantonment Man Charged With Felony Child Abuse

A Cantonment man is charged with abusing two children.

Billy Ray Constantine, 26, was charged with two felony counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $150,000.

Two children reportedly suffered multiple bruises caused by Constantine. The Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protective Investigator launched an investigation after receiving a DCF report that minors were at risk for domestic violence and environmental hazards.

One of the children smokes around her “but not from normal smelling cigarettes” and she sometimes “sees him eat baby powder off a spoon”. The child had bruises on her body and told investigators that they were from Constantine hitting her, according to an arrest report. A child with a bruise on her face said it was from Constantine hitting and kicking her the night before, the report continues, addinging that one of the children was currently wearing a brace after her arm was “stomped”.

Constantine also allegedly told an adult not to report the alleged abuse or he would “shoot up her house”, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report states.

DCF placed the children in other homes due to the allegations, and the investigation is continuing, the report notes.