Cantonment Man Charged With Felonies For Bad Check From Closed Company

May 18, 2023

A Cantonment man is accused of fraudulently representing a fictitious company that went out of business years ago and writing a check on a closed account.

Bradley Parker Henderson, 41 was charged with felony criminal use of a fictitious person identification, felony uttering a false banknote, and misdemeanor petty theft.

Henderson paid a local locksmith company to make a vehicle key for him using a check from a company that went out of business in 2015, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Henderson’s bond on the charges was set at $50,000, but he remained jailed without bond due to a failure to appear charge in a traffic court case.

