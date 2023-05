Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently recognized their May Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Remi Macks and Wyatt Koski

1st Grade: Seth Clemmons

2nd Grade: Emrey Fowler and Hexten Dykes

3rd Grade: Kylyn Therrell and Bella Lambeth

4th Grade: Shaleigh Wesley and Hudson Moody

5th Grade: Caesar Whorff and Taylin Boyington

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.