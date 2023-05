Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently recognized their April Students of the Month.

They are:

1st Grade: Cambree Flowers

2nd Grade: Suzi Pope and Ezra Hall

3rd Grade: Harper Brinkman and Corbin Strawbridge

4th Grade: Jaxon Wilson and Charley Cooley

5th Grade: Bryan Foster and Evelyn Brooks

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.