Burkett Throws Complete Game Shutout As Northview Shuts Out Jay For District Title (Gallery)

Cason Burkett threw a complete game shutout as the Northview Chiefs claimed the 1A District 1 title 2-0 over Jay Thursday night in Jay.

Burkett went seven innings, allowing no runs and seven hits while walking one and striking out nine.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Justin Smarr went four and two-thirds innings for Jay, giving up two runs and four hits while recording five strikeouts.

Rustin Pope went 2-2 to lead Northview at bat. Kaden Odom, Josh Landis, and Ethan Collier add one hit each.

Freddy Carnley was 2-2 for the Royals, and Ayden Sowers went 2-3.

Both teams head into the regionals next week.

Photos Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance, Ashley Rhodes and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.