Burkett Homers As Northview Shuts Out Central, Heads To District Championship (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs shut out Central 9-0 Tuesday afternoon in the District 1-1A semifinals.

No. 1 Northview (16-6) will take on No. 2 Jay (16-10) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Jay for the district title.

For more photos, click here.

Cason Burkett homer in the third inning for the Chiefs, going 2-2 overall. Rustin Pope went 2-3, while Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges, Josh Landis and Ethan Collier each added a hit for Northview.

Burkett pitched two innings for Northview, allowing two hits and no runs while striking out three. Jamarkus Jefferson went for two, Kaden Ocom for two and Grayden Sheffield for one inning on the mound, allowing no hits and not runs while striking out a combined four.

Also on Tuesday, Jay shut down Baker 11-1.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.



