Blue Wahoos Hold off Barons For Seventh Straight Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos won their seventh consecutive game on Saturday night, beating the Birmingham Barons in a nail-biting 6-5 thriller.

Jefry Yan earned the four-out save, stranding two runners in both the eighth and ninth innings, to make a winner of Luis Palacios in his Blue Wahoos season debut.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos have won an incredible 15 of their past 16 games, with only a May 5 loss to Mississippi separating an eight-game winning streak and their active seven-game streak.

Palacios allowed a two-run homer to Taylor Snyder in the second, but the Blue Wahoos evened up the score in the third on an RBI double from J.D. Orr and an RBI single from Nasim Nuñez. In the fifth, Barons starter Garrett Schoenle almost escaped trouble before allowing a go-ahead three-run double to Victor Mesa Jr. that gave Pensacola a 5-2 edge.

Griffin Conine added some insurance with an RBI double in the sixth, and it turned out to be crucial as Palacios allowed three runs in the home half of the inning to draw the Barons to within a run at 6-5.

Austin Roberts and Brady Puckett contributed scoreless relief before Yan worked out of trouble in the final two innings to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Barons on Sunday afternoon in Birmingham.

by Erik Bremer/Pensacola Blue Wahoos