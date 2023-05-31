Blue Wahoos Fall 3-2 To Shuckers

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their series opener against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night by a score of 3-2.

Biloxi was held scoreless and hitless from the third inning on, but their early run support for Justin Jarvis (W, 5-2) held up. For the second straight game, the Blue Wahoos left the tying run at third base in the top of the ninth.

Jonathan Bermudez (L, 0-2) allowed an unearned run in the first, as Jackson Chourio reached on an error and scored on a Wes Clarke double. Tyler Black capped a two-out rally in the second inning with a two-run triple to put the Shuckers ahead 3-0.

The Blue Wahoos finally broke through in the fifth when Troy Johnston laced his third hit, an RBI single, to right field. José Devers led off the sixth by reaching on an error, and scored on a Griffin Conine RBI single to bring the score to 3-2.

A trio of Pensacola relievers worked 4.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Brady Puckett and Zach Willeman were followed by rehabbing Marlins closer A.J. Puk, who struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth.

Conine led off the ninth with a walk against Abner Uribe (S, 3), but pinch runner J.D. Orr was left at third base as the Blue Wahoos dropped their third in a row.

The Blue Wahoos’ lead in the South Division decreased to 4.0 games ahead of second place Biloxi and Montgomery in the South Division with 23 games to play in the first half.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series at the Shuckers on Wednesday.

by Erik Bremer