Battle For The Final 4: Jay Hosts Northview Tonight

May 16, 2023

A trip from Highway 4 to the FHSAA 1A Final four is on the line tonight for the Northview Chiefs and the Jay Royals in Jay.

The Royals are the defending 1A station champions. Both teams have 15 wins this season. The Chiefs have one more loss on the books, having played one more game than the Royals.

Jay has won three of three games with the Chiefs this season by a combine score of 27-6, including a 13-3 win for the district championship. Both teams have performed better at home than on the road, and Northview has a slightly better scoring average.

No. 1 Jay is coming off a 10-0, run-ruled win over No. 4 Freeport last week. The No. 3 Chiefs powered ahead late in a 17-6 semifinal win over No. 2 Holmes County.

First pitch is 7 p.m. at Jay High School. Tickets are available on GoFan.

Pictured below: The Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs for the district championship on May 4. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports 

 