Baseball Districts Begin This Week

In 1A District 1, No. 1 Northview, No. 2 Jay and No. 3 Baker all have byes on Monday while No. 4 Central takes on No. 5 Laurel Hill

In 6A District, No. 1 Pace, No. 2 Gulf Breeze and No. 3 Tate all have Monday byes. No. 4 Navarre will host No. 5 Milton. Tate will travel to Gulf Breeze on 4 p.m Tuesday.

May 1 Quarterfinals

No. 1 Northview (bye)

@6p

4 Central

5 Laurel Hill

No. 2 Jay (bye)

No. 3 Baker (bye)

May 2 Semifinals

@4p

1 Northview

vs. winner Central/Laurel Hill

@7p

2 Jay

3 Baker

May 4

@7

District Championship

May 1 Quarterfinals

No. 1 Pace (bye)

@7p

4 Navarre

5 Milton

No. 2 Gulf Breeze (bye)

No. 3 Tate (bye)

May 2 Semifinals

@7p

1 Pace

vs. winner Navarre/ Milton

@4p

2 Gulf Breeze

3 Tate

May 4

@7p

District Championship (at higher seed)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.