Baseball Districts Begin This Week
May 1, 2023
Baseball districts are this week.
In 1A District 1, No. 1 Northview, No. 2 Jay and No. 3 Baker all have byes on Monday while No. 4 Central takes on No. 5 Laurel Hill
In 6A District, No. 1 Pace, No. 2 Gulf Breeze and No. 3 Tate all have Monday byes. No. 4 Navarre will host No. 5 Milton. Tate will travel to Gulf Breeze on 4 p.m Tuesday.
May 1 Quarterfinals
No. 1 Northview (bye)
@6p
4 Central
5 Laurel Hill
No. 2 Jay (bye)
No. 3 Baker (bye)
May 2 Semifinals
@4p
1 Northview
vs. winner Central/Laurel Hill
@7p
2 Jay
3 Baker
May 4
@7
District Championship
May 1 Quarterfinals
No. 1 Pace (bye)
@7p
4 Navarre
5 Milton
No. 2 Gulf Breeze (bye)
No. 3 Tate (bye)
May 2 Semifinals
@7p
1 Pace
vs. winner Navarre/ Milton
@4p
2 Gulf Breeze
3 Tate
May 4
@7p
District Championship (at higher seed)
NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
