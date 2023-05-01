Baseball Districts Begin This Week

May 1, 2023

Baseball districts are this week.

In 1A District 1, No. 1 Northview, No. 2 Jay and No. 3 Baker all have byes on Monday while No. 4 Central takes on No. 5 Laurel Hill

In 6A District, No. 1 Pace, No. 2 Gulf Breeze and No. 3 Tate all have Monday byes. No. 4 Navarre will host No. 5 Milton. Tate will travel to Gulf Breeze on 4 p.m Tuesday.

May 1 Quarterfinals

No. 1 Northview (bye)

@6p
4 Central
5 Laurel Hill

No. 2 Jay (bye)

No. 3 Baker (bye)

May 2 Semifinals

@4p
1 Northview
vs. winner Central/Laurel Hill

@7p
2 Jay
3 Baker

May 4

@7
District Championship

May 1 Quarterfinals

No. 1 Pace (bye)

@7p
4 Navarre
5 Milton

No. 2 Gulf Breeze (bye)

No. 3 Tate (bye)

May 2 Semifinals

@7p
1 Pace
vs. winner Navarre/ Milton

@4p
2 Gulf Breeze
3 Tate

May 4

@7p
District Championship (at higher seed)

