Barth/Molino Community Cleanup Is Wednesday
May 16, 2023
The first Barth/Molino community cleanup will be held Wednesday
Residents of a portion of Barth and Molino a will have the opportunity to dispose of yard debris and other items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge during the neighborhood cleanup.
Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate. All items to be picked up should be at the curb by 7 a.m. Wednesday. Items left at the curb outside of the area will not be collected.
The cleanup area is located east of Highway 29 from North Barth Road to the north and Molino Road to the south (click the map above to enlarge).
Items eligible for removal include:
- Household appliances and electronics
- Household junk and debris
- Bicycles and toys
- Old furniture and mattresses
- Barbecue grills
- Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
- Tires (limit 10 per household)
Items NOT eligible for removal include:
- Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
- Explosives or ammunition
- Auto parts
- Dirt or sod
- Vehicles or vessels
- 55-gallon drums of fluids
Comments