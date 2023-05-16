Barth/Molino Community Cleanup Is Wednesday

The first Barth/Molino community cleanup will be held Wednesday

Residents of a portion of Barth and Molino a will have the opportunity to dispose of yard debris and other items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge during the neighborhood cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate. All items to be picked up should be at the curb by 7 a.m. Wednesday. Items left at the curb outside of the area will not be collected.

The cleanup area is located east of Highway 29 from North Barth Road to the north and Molino Road to the south (click the map above to enlarge).

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal include: