AAA Is Forecasting Record Memorial Day Weekend Travel

AAA is forecasting record travel for Floridians on this Memorial Day weekend.

According to AAA’s 2023 Memorial Day Travel Forecast, nearly 2.4 million Floridians will journey 50 miles or more. That’s 172,000 more than last year and 96,000 more than before the pandemic, in 2019.

Florida travel numbers are set to reach new record highs in both the auto and air travel categories. An estimated 2.1 million Floridians will drive, which is 137,000 more than last year. Meanwhile, 208,000 are forecast to fly, which is 25,000 more passengers than last year’s holiday.

“Memorial Day weekend is the kickoff to what promises to be a very busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Despite various inflationary pressures, consumer spending is strong, and Americans still want to travel. Because of that, we’ve seen demand come roaring back, beyond pre-pandemic levels in Florida.”

Although state holiday travel figures are poised to reach record highs, overall national travel numbers are still slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Total Travelers – AAA projects a total of 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend*. That’s 2.7 million (+7%) more travelers than last year, but fewer people than what was reported in 2019 (42.8 million) and 2005 (44 million).

Memorial Day road trips are up 6% from last year. An estimated 37.1 million Americans will drive to their destinations. That’s 2 million more than last year, but 500,000 fewer than 2019 numbers. Driving remains the preferred mode of transportation for 88% of holiday travelers.

For purposes of the AAA forecast, the Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Thursday, May 25 to Monday, May 29. The five-day holiday length is consistent with previous holiday periods.