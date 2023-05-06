6A District 1 Playoffs: Tate Falls To Navarre

The No. 3 Tate Lady Aggies fell to No. 2 Navarre 14-4 in the first round of the 6A District 1 tournament on Monday.

Peyton Womack went for three innings for Tate, allowing eight hits and six runs with no strikeouts. Jordan Smith pitched an inning, allowing nine hits and eight runs with no strikeouts.

At the plate for the Lady Aggies, Amburleigh Laird went 3-3, and Kate Balagbagan went 2-2. Lacy Wilson and Kara Wine both added a hit.

The Aggies ended their season at 8-16 overall.

Also Monday night. No. 1 Pace shut out No. 4 Milton 3-0. Pace and Navarre will play for the district championship on Wednesday.

