Suspicious Package At Escambia County Courthouse Cleared, Building Reopened

May 4, 2023

The Escambia County Courthouse was closed temporarily Thursday morning due to a suspicious package. The all-clear was give about 8:13 a.m and the building reopened.

The package was located outside the courthouse as deputies were opening the building. It was believed that the package was dropped off by an individual, ECSO said.

The ECSO, Florida’s Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives, and other agencies responded. The investigation is continuing.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 